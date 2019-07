NWS reports up to 11 inches of rain has fallen in some parts of area

Issued by the National Weather Service

For Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana

FLASH FLOOD WARNING FROM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10:15AM CDT MON

UP TO 11 INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LAKE CHARLES HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR... SOUTHEASTERN RAPIDES PARISH IN CENTRAL LOUISIANA... EVANGELINE PARISH IN CENTRAL LOUISIANA... AVOYELLES PARISH IN CENTRAL LOUISIANA... NORTHWESTERN ST. LANDRY PARISH IN CENTRAL LOUISIANA... * UNTIL 1015 AM CDT. *

SOME LOCATIONS THAT MAY EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... VILLE PLATTE, MARKSVILLE, BUNKIE, MAMOU, SIMMESPORT, BASILE, MOREAUVILLE, CHENEYVILLE, TURKEY CREEK, BORDELONVILLE, BAYOU CURRENT, MORROW, COTTONPORT, PINE PRAIRIE, MANSURA, HESSMER, CHATAIGNIER, EVERGREEN, PLAUCHEVILLE AND BAYOU CHICOT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES.