Oil analysts watch Avoyelles for signs of potential reserves

Oil industry watchers are intrigued -- maybe even a little excited -- by EOG Resources’ work at an oil well in the North Bayou Jack oilfield near Goudeau.

The well, known as Eagles Ranch 14H-1, is drilled into the Austin Chalk formation about 16,720 feet deep and 5,180 feet long, for a total measured depth of 21,900 feet.

The company, also doing business as Sentry Energy Services, has leased more than 130,000 acres in Avoyelles, St. Landry and Pointe Coupee parishes. It has reportedly begun “fracking” at Well 14H-1.

“Fracking” is short for hydraulic fracturing, a process in which pressurized liquids are pumped into underground formations to break them up and release the petroleum and/or natural gas trapped there.

ACTIVITY A GOOD SIGN

A local expert in the oil industry said activity at the Goudeau area well is a good sign.

Attorney and oil well owner Marc Dupuy Jr. said he visited the site on Sept. 3 "and was very impressed. There were several trucks lined up, involved in the fracking operation. It is obvious they are spending a lot of money on this well, and that’s good because it means they believe there is reason to be optimistic.

“If this well is successful, it will renew interest in other areas of Avoyelles," Dupuy continued. "Wells that have been closed could be reopened. It would a reason to revive oil exploration here.”

Dupuy said there once were several producing wells in Avoyelles -- many of them in the Austin Chalk Formation.

Much of the talk in recent years has been about the potential for tapping the oil-rich Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) formation, which is also present in this parish.

If enough oil can be produced in the Austin Chalk, oil industry analysts theorize it could spark a renewed interest in the Tuscaloosa layer.

Efforts to reach the TMS reserves in this area were abandoned when oil prices plummeted and the process to coax the oil from the shale was not profitable.

The Austin Chalk formation is a 600-mile vein stretching from the Mexico-Texas border, through Texas and then across the middle of Louisiana. It has been about 20 years since there was any significant activity in the Louisiana section of the formation.

The oil industry rumor mill is already buzzing with speculation about how many wells will be drilled and how much the Goudeau well will produce. However, it will be several months before any firm figures are available to determine whether more wells are drilled or this one is capped and EOG moves on to another area.

EOG has been having success in the Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. It noted in February that its plans to “capture new premium plays through organic exploration.” The activity in Avoyelles is part of that game plan.

Well 14H-1 is a deeper well than in South Texas, where the wells had an average vertical depth of 10,500 to 12,150.

Oil industry analysts note the risk of the deeper explorations, but also point out EOG’s expertise in such efforts is cause for optimism.