One ACY escapee caught, one still at large

One of two Acadiana Center for Youth escapees was captured by Lafayette Police officers on Thanksgiving, but the other is still at large.

The escapee captured last Thursday was one of seven who escaped Nov. 17 from the recently opened secure care facility in Bunkie. Five of the teens were captured within a day in Avoyelles Parish, Lebeau and Opelousas.

The recent break-out was the second since the juvenile detention center opened earlier this year. ACY currently has 35 youths housed there. There have been 10 escapes in two mass break-outs.

Full capacity is 72. There are two staff members per juvenile offender. The facility has gates, surveillance cameras and barbed wire to maintain security.

The center recently implemented a telephone alert system that calls to notify individuals of an escape. The center has also been working on plans and procedures to prevent future escapes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the remaining escapee is asked to contact ACY at 318-346-0120, Bunkie P.D. at 318-346-2664 or their nearest law enforcement agency.