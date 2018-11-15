One escaped prisoner still sought

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office has announced four inmates escaped from custody on Thursday evening.

Around 6:50 p.m., D'Juana Reed, 37, of Ville Platte, Desiree Lavergne, 28, of Independence, Amanda Tassin, 22, of Marksville, and Bridget Gagnard, 35, of Marksville escaped from authorities in the Cottonport area. It is assumed the women escaped from the women's detention center.

KALB-TV in Alexandria is reporting that Tassin, Gagnard, and Reed are back in custody.

KALB also reports that according to APSO Chief Deputy Steven Martel, the remaining prisoner on the loose is Lavergne, who is being pursued by Avoyelles deputies along with a chase team from the Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Cottonport.

Lavergne was arrested for counts of simple burglary, possession of a firearm by a felon, and the illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.