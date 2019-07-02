One officer convicted in Mardis case released

Norris Greenhouse Jr., who was sentenced in October 2017 to 7 1/2 years in prison in connection with the 2015 shooting death of a 6 year-old boy, was released from custody June 28.

Greenhouse was a part-time Marksville City Marshal’s Office deputy on Nov. 3, 2015, when he and fellow-deputy Derrick Stafford stopped a car driven by Chris Few at the dead-end in front of the Prehistoric Indian Mounds state historic site. The case caught the attention of national media, which covered the story of two ensuing trials.

The two officers fired 18 times at the Few vehicle, critically wounding Few and killing his son, Jeremy Mardis, who was buckled in the front seat beside him.

Both men claimed to have been in fear for their lives at the time.

Stafford fired 14 bullets from his service firearm while Greenhouse fired four times.

A Marksville Police Department officer who arrived at the scene just before the shooting captured the event on his body camera.

Stafford was convicted of manslaughter and attempted manslaughter in March 2017 and sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Greenhouse pled guilty to negligent homicide and malfeasance by a police officer. He was sentenced to five years for negligent homicide and 2 1/2 years for malfeasance.

At the time of sentencing, it was said Greenhouse would be eligible for parole after serving two years.

The sentence included credit for time served prior to his being released on $1 million bail pending trial.

Greenhouse was in jail for almost a month before bond was posted.