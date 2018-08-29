Our Lady of Sorrows Church fair to be held this weekend
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Moreauville will hold it's annual fall church fair this Friday through Sunday, August 31 to September 2.
On Friday, a dance will be held with a DJ from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Food and drinks will be served. Entry is $5 per person.
On Saturday the fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be a Children's Fun Day. Wristbands will be sold for $5 to play games and slide all day. Mass will be held at 4 p.m. After mass the Gaming Squad truck will be open on the fair grounds. The truck features interactive video games for all ages. Cost to enter the truck is $5. Bingo will be played from 6 to 9 p.m. Cards are 50¢ each or 2 for $1.
On Sunday, dinners will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is $8 for dinners consisting of 1/2 chicken with all the trimmings or $9 for pork with all the trimmings. Bingo will resume from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
At 4:30 p.m. winners for three raffles will be announced. Ticket costs for all raffles will be $2 each or 3 for $5. The first raffle prizes will be first place-$500; second place- $400 and third place- $300. The second raffle drawing will be for a 42 inch television and the third raffle drawing will be for a cajun microwave.
To purchase dinner or raffle tickets or for more information call (318) 359-9342.