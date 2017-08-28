Our Lady of Sorrows Church fair set for September 2 & 3

Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, located at 524 Main Street in Moreauville, will hold its annual church fair this Saturday and Sunday, (September 2-3).

Activities will begin Saturday with a Thrift Stop and Shop from 8 a.m. to 12 noon. A vigil Mass will be celebrated at 5 p.m. followed by Bingo from 7-10 p.m.

Hamburgers, fried chicken baskets, french fries, nachos, popcorn, cold drinks and cakes will be sold.

Sunday will feature barbecue pork and chicken dinners with all the trimmings, sold from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for $9 per plate.

Bingo will be in session from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. and a raffle will be held at 4 p.m. For more information call (318) 985-2968.