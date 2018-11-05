Over 800 Avoyelles soldiers honored on 100th anniversary of end of World War I.

This year's Veterans Day marks the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

Avoyelles did its part in the war.

Hundreds of young men from Avoyelles Parish Louisiana served during the war, many in trenches of the Ardenes between France and Belgium. The war brought had brought them back to their ancestral land.

Most of the men from Avoyelles spoke French as their primary language and were key in communicating while in Europe. The war end in 1918 on November 11th , a day that that became celebrated as Amistice Day and is now remembered every year now as Veteran's Day.

To honor the Avoyelles soldiers on the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, a book has been released which lists over 800 men and women, with over 100 portraits or illustrations.

The purpose of this book was to list and gather as many portraits of these men from Avoyelles Parish who served during the war, on the 100th anniversary of the war.

To order a copy of the book visit www.shopavoyelles.com or visit amazon.com.