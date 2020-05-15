PAR shows cases in Avoyelles, neighboring parishes have ‘plateaued’ as COVID order eased

As the state waits to see just how "normal" normal will be as the Stay-at-Home order will be relaxed this Friday(May 15), a statewide analysis shows the number of new coronavirus cases in Avoyelles and the central Louisiana region has "plateaued."

There were a total of 76 confirmed positive tests and eight deaths in Avoyelles as of Tuesday, according to official state reports. That number has only slightly changed in the last two weeks, indicating a decline in new daily cases.

The Public Affairs Research Council (PAR) has released its analysis of trends related to the COVID-19 pandemic.The report is similar to the models used by the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) to determine the spread of the disease. Gov. John Bel Edwards will use the LDH data in making decisions about reopening the state and lifting the stay-at-home order.

"The disease and healthcare benchmarks will be needed as the state reopens and as the public adjusts to government decisions," PAR said in announcing the release of its report. "Allowing people to track how we are doing can help them get on board and feel like they are connected and part of the solution. It also helps reduce surprises that could stem from citizens not being able to look at the data themselves."

PAR said being able to track progress in the fight against COVID-19 will allow the public to "better anticipate the likely decisions to re-open or extend closures."

The graphs in the PAR analysis look at the 14-day trend from April 23-May 7. The report shows the state overall with no significant change -- or at "plateau."

The Orleans area and the three regions across the state from the northeast corner to the southwest corner -- including the 8-parish central region -- are at plateau. The northwest, Baton Rouge, Lafayette and south central regions show a decreasing number of new cases. The five-parish Northshore region, in the upper eastern part of the Florida Parishes, showed an increase in the number of new cases for that 14-day period.

Latest figures from the Mississippi Gulf Coast to Mobile, Ala., indicate COVID-19 is still claiming new victims daily, which does not bode well for the Northshore parishes' immediate future.