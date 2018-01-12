Paragon Casino to host local authors' book signing event Saturday

Paragon Casino Resort is hosting a book-signing event from 3-6 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 13) featuring local authors.

Event guests can work toward reaching their full potential with leadership advice from retired United States Marine Lonnie R. Bridges in his book "The Art of L.E.A.D.E.R.ship!: Put Me In The Game Coach!" Then they can take charge of 2018 with wisdom from Tauntanisha Glenn in her book "Say Hello to My Little Friend Revenge."

To add a local touch, Tunica-Biloxi tribal leaders will be on-site ahead of the release of the second edition of their book, "The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe: It’s Culture and People."

John D. Barbry, Donna M. Pierite and Elisabeth Pierite-Mora are the authors of this compelling work detailing the history of the tribe in Avoyelles Parish and linguistic significance of their native language.

“We are excited to create an opportunity for the public to meet and greet this dynamic group of authors,” Paragon General Manager Michael Hamilton said. “From leadership development to the history of our region, their books cover a wide range of topics to motivate and educate locals in the new year.”

Featured books and participating authors include:

Lonnie Bridges, who calls himself the “chief EXAMPLE officer” of Bridges Adaptive Management! (BAM!) As a Marine, Bridges has a strong foundation in leadership which he has applied to careers in quality assurance engineering as well as his 18-year career in the casino and hospitality industry.

Bridges is heavily involved in the Avoyelles community with leadership roles for several local organizations including Boys & Girls Clubs of Avoyelles and the local chapter of Boy Scouts of America.

For details and to purchase "The Art of L.E.A.D.E.R.ship!: Put Me In The Game Coach!," contact Bridges at 500-1425.

Coming from humble beginnings, Tauntanisha Glenn was raised in an environment where she faced many challenges. Her book, "Say Hello To My Little Friend Revenge," tells the story of how she has overcome life’s challenges to reach her goals.

Some of Glenn’s accomplishments include opening a boutique, starting the non- profit organization "Educated Girls Rock” and establishing a “Table of Believers.”

To learn more about Tauntanisha Glenn, visit - www.NishaGlenn.com or find her on social media Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

John D. Barbry, Donna M. Pierite and Elisabeth Pierite-Mora have teamed-up to produce the second edition of "The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe: It’s Culture and People." These three individuals serve as leaders of the Tunica-Biloxi Culture Revitalization Program (LCRP) which works to immerse the community in the Tunica-Biloxi language and traditions.

With backgrounds in historical archiving and linguistic education, the authors hold a unique perspective on the history of the tribe and Avoyelles Parish as a whole.

To purchase "The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe: It’s Culture and People," visit the Tribe’s CERC Library gift shop.

For details on the book signing event, call Paragon Casino Resort at 253-1946.