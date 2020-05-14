Paragon Casino to reopen May 20

Paragon Casino Resort will reopen at noon next Wednesday (May 20) after being temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Paragon, which is owned by the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe in Marksville, joins many other businesses across the state in reopening under Gov. John Bel Edwards’ "Phase I" easing of the stay-at-home mandate that went into effect this past Friday (May 15).

Paragon officials carefully evaluated the recommendations from the statewide Phase 1 plan and developed a comprehensive health and sanitation plan that prioritizes both guest and associate safety, a casino spokesman said.

“This has been a difficult time for our associates, our patrons and the community as a whole,” Paragon General Manager Jody Madigan said. “We are excited to be opening our doors once again to our friends and guests and look forward to safely and strategically bringing our neighbors and community back to a sense of normalcy. We look forward to seeing you again at Paragon.”

Areas and facilities that will be open include the gaming floor (slots and tables), Market Place Buffet, Gator Coffee, cinema, retail stores, hotel and hotel lobby, Tamahka Trails Golf Course and RV Park.

The remaining restaurants, Kids Quest and Cyber Quest will not be open at this time.

In an effort to keep all patrons and associates healthy, Paragon will limit points of entry to allow the security team to conduct non-invasive temperature checks with thermal cameras. Additionally, guests will be told to practice physical distancing by standing at least six feet away from groups of people not traveling with them.

“The health of our guests and associates is of the utmost importance,” Tunica-Biloxi Chairman Marshall Pierite said. “This is why we’ve been working diligently and consulting with professionals from the best institutions throughout the country to create a comprehensive plan that entails extensive procedures and protocols to keep everyone safe.”

Protective protocols throughout the space are being put into action. Guests will be asked to adhere to the physical distancing protocols on the gaming floor. Dining areas will reduce seating capacities to allow for a minimum of six feet between parties. Retail stores will have limited occupancy.

Areas where guests or associates queue will be clearly marked for appropriate physical distancing. Hand sanitizer dispensers will be placed in key areas and there will be health and hygiene reminders throughout the property. Paragon has also installed sneeze guards where possible to protect both guests and associates. Associates will be required to wear appropriate personal protective equipment throughout the property.

Cleaning procedures will be substantially increased throughout the property using products and protocols meeting EPA guidelines that are approved as effective against viruses, bacteria and other airborne and blood-borne pathogens. Paragon officials are working with vendors, distribution partners and suppliers to ensure an uninterrupted supply of these cleaning supplies and the necessary personal protective gear to ensure everyone will be safe at all times.

Paragon’s leaders have been on daily calls with various leaders in the industry and are well versed in the process of incremental reopening. The resort is closely monitoring government policy changes, Centers for Disease Control guidelines, governmental mandates and public health advancements. The Paragon leadership team and Tunica-Biloxi officials will continue to make any necessary and appropriate changes to its protocols and procedures.

Paragon officials ask that guests be respectful of physical distancing from other parties when visiting the casino resort.

A list of Frequently Asked Questions has been posted on the casino's website for guests to review and learn more about protocols and procedures prior to their visit.

"Together, we can keep everyone safe and healthy while enjoying all that Paragon has to offer," a casino spokesman said.

For more information on the Paragon and its amenities, visit www.paragoncasinoresort.com or call 318-253-1946 or 1-800-946-1946.