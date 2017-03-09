Paragon returns to normal

A "mysterious unidentified bag" at Paragon Casino Resort contained a backpack filled with clothes, State Police said. A section of the casino was evacuated for safety earlier this morning but operations have returned to normal.

In its official statement, the casino said the "unattended bag" was discovered at 5:45 a.m. and "casino management alerted Louisiana State Police, Tribal Police and local authorities. Following an investigation, it was determined the contents of the unattended bag did not warrant further action. The affected area has been secured and cleared. The casino remains open for operation.”