Paragon, Tribe planning Teacher Appreciation Week event

In observance of Teacher Appreciation Week May 1-5, the Paragon Casino and Tunica-Biloxi Tribe are sponsoring an event to reward teachers in the public and non-public schools in Avoyelles Parish for their dedication and hard work to serve the children of this parish.

Nominations are being sought for elementary (grades PreK-6), middle/junior high (grades 7-8) and high school (grades 9-12) for a random drawing to win one of many prizes to be awarded.

The three winners will receive a Paragon Casino Resort getaway package that includes a one-night stay in Paragon Hotel’s Atrium Tower, a $200 Legends Steakhouse gift certificate, a $200 Spa LaVie gift certificate, four Paragon Cinema movie passes, two rounds of golf at Tamahka Trails Golf Club or a Paragon “swag bag” and transportation to and from the Paragon for the winner and a guest.

The hotel stay and transportation will require reservations to be made and will be based on availability. Some restrictions may apply.

Nominations should include the teacher’s name, school and grade taught, as well as brief comments as to why they are being nominated. Nominations are to be submitted to Avoyelles Publishing at 107 N. Main Street in person or by email at news@avoyelles.com by May 5.

Winners will be drawn from nominees in each category and announced in the Marksville Weekly News and Bunkie Record.