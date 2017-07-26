Part of La. Hwy 1179 to be closed on Wednesday, August 2

Road or Lane Status

LA 1179: 0.2 miles South of its Northern Junction with LA 1180; Avoyelles Parish; Road Closure and Detour

Wednesday, July 26, 2017 12:22 PM

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), advises the public that on Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at 8:00 AM, LA 1179 will be closed to traffic 0.2 miles South of its Northern junction with LA 1180. The intent of this closure is to replace an existing cross drain. This closure is expected to last 1 day.

The roadway will be closed completely to all traffic during this time.

The Detour will be LA 1179 North to LA1180 East to LA 107 East to LA 1179.

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.