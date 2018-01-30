Pedestrian Killed in Rapides Parish Crash

Rapides Parish – On Monday night, a single vehicle crash killed a pedestrian from Jena.

Troopers responded to the crash around 7:50 p.m., which occurred on US Hwy 71 near LA Hwy 3170. The crash involved a 2007 Chevrolet Impala, driven by James R. Sawtelle IV, age 18, of Alexandria and a pedestrian, identified as Michael C. Duncan, age 53. The Chevrolet was northbound on US Hwy 71 when Duncan attempted to cross the roadway from east to west. This action resulted in the Chevrolet colliding with him, in the roadway.

Sawtelle IV was wearing his seat belt and was not injured.

Duncan was wearing dark clothing and was transported to Rapides Regional Trauma Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.