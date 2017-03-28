Pesticide recertification meeting set for Wednesday

A private pesticide applicator card recertification meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday (March 29) at the LSU/SU AgCenter in Mansura.

The meeting is for those pesticide applicators whose licenses are set to expire at the end of March.

Fees are $25 to LDAF and $15 to LSU AgCenter by check or money order only. To recertify, participants must attend the entire 90- minute meeting.

If a license expires or has already expired, participants must retake and pass the private applicators exam to receive a new card.

For more information call County Agent Justin Dufour at (318) 964-2245.