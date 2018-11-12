Pickett re-elected mayor in Mansura; Moreauville elects all-minority council

Kenneth Pickett easily won re-election to a fourth term on Nov. 6, taking 61 percent of the vote to challenger Judy James’ 39 percent.

Approximately 54 percent of eligible voters in Mansura cast ballots in the mayoral race.

Voter turnout dropped off, however, when it came time to choosing the five aldermen for the Town Council. Only 39.5 percent of voters cast ballots in the at-large election where eight candidates were vying for the five council seats.

“I want to thank the people for believing in me enough to go to the polls and vote for me,” Pickett said. “I promise to continue serving Mansura with honesty and integrity and help see the Town of Mansura move forward. That’s my commitment.

“I also want to thank my campaign manager, my wife, Florensa Pickett,” Pickett added.

“He better. I did all the work,” Ms. Pickett joked.

James, who chose not to seek re-election to the council to run for mayor, said she enjoyed the experience of the campaign even though she lost.

“Congratulations to the mayor,” she said, “and to the newly elected council members. As a citizen of Mansura, I am optimistic that Mansura will be moving forward.”

Only two incumbents sought re-election to the Town Council. Judy Bazert and Gaon Escude were both returned to the council.

Bazert received 16 percent and Escude received 12 percent, beating the sixth place candidate, Bo Elmer, by 24 votes to win re-election to the five-member board.

Others elected to the council were Bruce Jackson Sr. (16 percent), Rodrick “Poddgy” Perry (15 percent) and Shawn Wilson (15 percent).

MOREAUVILLE COUNCIL

In the parish’s only other muncipal election, Moreuville voters made history when they elected the first all African-American board of aldermen in Avoyelles Parish.

The re-election of incumbents Oscar Goody and Felix Benjamin and the election of Shannon Sampson gives Moreauville three African-American councilmen.

With Beryl Holmes winning election as mayor unopposed, the village will hav e an all-black municipal government when the new terms begin in January.

What makes this even more historic is that the village of 900 residents is more than 72 percent white.

Only 37.6 percent of Moreauville’s registered voters went to the polls in the Nov. 6 election.

The three winners each received over 200 votes -- Benjamin with the most at 231, Sampson with 213 and Goody with 200.

The only white candidate, Luke Ducote, received 157 votes.