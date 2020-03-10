Pineville High student killed in one-vehicle accident in Effie Sunday

An 18-year-old Pineville High student was killed in a one-vehicle accident on a private road in Effie Sunday evening.

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office said Corry Barbay was a passenger in a 2000 Toyota Tundra. The 18-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle, which flipped several times. The accident occurred around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Barbay died at the scene.

Initial reports did not indicate whether the driver and a 17-year-old passenger sustained injuries in the accident.

All occupants were wearing seatbelts.

The accident is still under investigation but alcohol is not considered to be a factor, APSO reported.