Pineville High student killed in one-vehicle accident in Effie Sunday
Tue, 03/10/2020 - 10:50am
An 18-year-old Pineville High student was killed in a one-vehicle accident on a private road in Effie Sunday evening.
The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office said Corry Barbay was a passenger in a 2000 Toyota Tundra. The 18-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle, which flipped several times. The accident occurred around 6 p.m. Sunday.
Barbay died at the scene.
Initial reports did not indicate whether the driver and a 17-year-old passenger sustained injuries in the accident.
All occupants were wearing seatbelts.
The accident is still under investigation but alcohol is not considered to be a factor, APSO reported.