Pineville Police Officer Arrested for Abuse of Office

Thu, 11/30/2017 - 2:01pm Garland Forman

Pineville – Earlier today, Thursday, Nov. 30,, Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) arrested Terry Bradshaw (W/M 36 yrs) of Deville, LA, a police officer with the Pineville Police Department. He was charged with abuse of office.

In September 2017, LSP received a complaint involving Bradshaw. With the assistance of the Pineville Police Department, LSP launched an investigation into these accusations. Through the course of the investigation, a Rapides Parish Grand Jury indicted Bradshaw with abuse of office.

This is an active investigation and additional details will be released at a later date.

The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is also available to the public through a convenient and secure reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. Citizens can access the form by visiting www.lsp.org and clicking the Suspicious Activity link.

