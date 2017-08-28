Pink October donations sought starting Sept. 1

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville will once again host the Pink October-Ladies Night Out program. The 22nd annual event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 in the Mari Center at Paragon Casino Resort. Tickets are $20 each, advance sales only. Ticket will go on sale Friday (Sept. 1) at Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville.

This program blends vital information about breast cancer with a fashion show, entertainment and door prizes. It has been a “sold out” program for years, reaching 1,000 women with . One thousand adult women with information, encouragement and support for this disease. Proceeds are donated to the American Cancer Society and to local cancer support efforts.

A popular part of the program includes door prizes, provided through the generosity of individuals and businesses.

Winners are drawn during the course of the evening and the name of the donating business or individual is announced when their prize is offered. This generates much excitement and anticipation during the show.

Donated door prizes can be brought to the hospital’s Resource Management building (trailer) located at the ER entrance during regular business hours.

A business card should be securely attached in a prominent place on the donation so that it may be easily identified. Donors will get special recognition in the event program if the door prizes are received by Sept. 28.

Vendor space is also available on a first-come first-served basis.

For more info or to reserve vendor booths, call Debra Bordelon at 240-6186 or email dbordelon@ahmgt.com.

Doors will open at 4 p.m. Oct. 12 for early bird shopping. The program will begin at 6:30 p.m. Participants must be 14 or older. Men are allowed at vendor booths only.

To make a monetary donation for a door prize, make check payable to the Pink October Cancer Crusaders and mail to: P.O. Box 249, Atten: Pink October, Marksville, LA 71351.

Call 253-8611 for more information.