Plaucheville awards $1.1M contract to Trek Inc.

Trek Inc. was awarded the contract for Plaucheville’s grant-funded Water System Improvements project. The Village Council accepted Trek’s low bid of $1,170,811 at its March 2 meeting. There were two other bids, with the highest being $1.5 million.

Before work can begin, the paperwork must be reviewed by the engineers and approved by the Community Develop-ment Block Grant officials.

In other action, the council:

-- Approved purchasing five lights for the village Community Center’s walking track.

-- Authorized completing the landscaping work at the Veteran’s Memorial.