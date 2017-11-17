Plaucheville considering subdivision regulations

A new ordinance regulating development of subdivisions in Plaucheville was introduced at the Nov. 6 Village Council meeting.

The proposed ordinance will be discussed at a public hearing at 6 p.m. Dec. 4, prior to the regular monthly meeting, It is likely to be decided upon at the Dec. 4 meeting.

The main part of the ordinance deals with requiring streets to be constructed to the village’s standards.

PROPOSED RULES

A 50-foot right-of-way must be dedicated to Plaucheville for all streets being developed.

The street’s base must consist of at least six inches of a mixture of sand, clay and gravel at 95 percent standard compaction or three inches of crushed limestone over six inches of stable compacted base that does not buckle under the weight of a loaded dump truck.

The road surface must be either two-inches of asphalt or concrete, based on specifications set by DOTD.

Culverts must be reinforced concrete pipe or corrugated metal pipe and no smaller than 14 inches in diameter.

Streets must be at least 18 feet wide and have a 3-foot mixture of sand, clay and gravel shoulder on each side of the roadway.

The ordinance would mandate that subdivision lots be no smaller than 3/4 of an acre and buildings be more than 25 feet from a property line and more than 50 feet from the edge of the roadway.

No mobile homes/modular homes would be allowed.

Grass on unsold lots can be no taller than six inches.

The proposed ordinance requires water distribution plans to be approved by the state Department of Health and Hospitals prior to construction and for the water lines to be constructed and tested in accordance with the Louisiana State Sanitary Code.

Water lines must be PVC and conform to the National Sanitation Foundation regulations and requirements.

The water lines to be installed will have to be provided to Plaucheville by a registered land surveyor or other party approved by the village.

The village engineer will determine the appropriate size for water lines prior to the plans being developed.

Excess from sewer treatment plants must not be visible in road ditches.