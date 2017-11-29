Police investigating a fatal vehicle accident in Fifth Ward
Wed, 11/29/2017 - 5:43pm Garland Forman
Sources in the Fifth Ward area are saying at least one person has been killed in a motorcycle-pickup truck accident in the Fifth Ward area on Wednesday afternoon. The accident happened on La. Highway One around 3 p.m. Traffic was backed up at least three miles while the road was closed while police investigated. No other information is available and once the Louisiana State Police Troop E releases a press release concerning the accident, Avoyelles Publishing will post the release.