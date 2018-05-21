Police Jury ‘Town Hall’ on heavy-hauler permits set for 6 p.m. in AgCenter

In an attempt to control and monitor the use of heavy-load vehicles on parish roads, the Avoyelles Police Jury will be developing a “road use permit” ordinance.

To get as much public input as possible on this important issue, the Police Jury will conduct a “Town Hall” meeting at 6 p.m. today in the LSU AgCenter on La. Hwy 1 in Mansura.

“We want to hold this Town Hall meeting to let the public know what we are considering and to get their feedback and input on the issue,” Police Jury President Charles Jones said.

The jury will develop a policy and ordinance after the Town Hall meeting. The ordinance will be introduced at a future meeting, followed by a public hearing on the proposal and then presented to the Police Jury for approval or rejection after that public hearing.

The current draft ordinance -- which can be significantly revised prior to coming before the jury for a vote -- prohibits the operation of any vehicle “exceeding the maximum limitations and requirements on width, loads, height, length, load care, cargo, security, police escorts and precautions and trailers and towed vehicles” as provided under state law.

The draft limits the weight to 10,000 pounds per axle “on any street or side street or alley within a recognized approved subdivision within the parish.” The weight limit on parish roads, bridges, cross drains and culverts outside of subdivisions would be 20,000 pounds per axle.

In addition, the draft ordinance states no vehicle “shall impose a greater weight on the surface of a road than 650 pounds per inch width of tire.” The ordinance would not apply to Police Jury vehicles used in the maintenance and repairs of streets or to emergency vehicles.

The draft ordinance would also prohibit the loading of cargo on public roads or in the public right-of-way.

PERMIT REQUIRED

The ordinance would require anyone planning to engage in such business activities as timber harvesting, logging, dirt hauling, geophysical operations, waste hauling, high volume heavy transporting, seismic surveys or drilling/mining activities must obtain a “road use permit” from the parish. Farm and agricultural vehicles and equipment to be used for normal farm purposes that travel or are transported less than 50 miles from point of origin to destination are exempt.

Garbage trucks under contract to the parish would also be exempt from the permit requirement.

A bond of not less than $50,000 and based on $100,000 per mile, will be required to cover any potential damage to the road being used.

If the use causes damage and the user does not repair that damage, the parish would be allowed to take the bond to make repairs.

The parish civil works director will do a pre-permit inspection of the road, including a video of the road to be used. He will then do a post-use inspection and video to verify that no damage was done during the permitted activity on the road.

At this time, the penalty for violating the ordinance is $300 fine or 10 days in jail for the first offense; $400 or 20 days in jail for a second offense; and $500 or 30 days in jail for any subsequent offense within a seven-year period.