Police Jury cancels committee meeting, revises COVID testing schedule

The Avoyelles Parish Police Jury has canceled its monthly committee meeting on Thursday "due to growing concerns of COVID-19 and the safety of our public, jurors, employees, and staff," Jury President Kirby Roy said.

There have also been revisions to the mobile COVID-19 testing sites for the next two weeks. Testing will be from 8-11 a.m. at all sites.

Testing will be at Marksville High on July 10, Bunkie High on July 13, Simmesport Town Hall on July 15, Plaucheville Elementary on July 17, Avoyelles Courthouse on July 20 and Avoyelles High in Moreauville on July 22 and July 24.