Police Jury to hold May meeting in AgCenter

The Avoyelles Parish Police Jury will not hold its committee-setting meeting and has moved its regular meeting site from the courthouse to the LSU AgCenter in Mansura, due to measures to control the spread of the coronavirus.

The regular monthly meeting will be at 5 p.m. on May 12.

Jurors will wear protective masks and be seated at least six feet apart to practice social distancing. Masks will be available for anyone attending.

The AgCenter is a parish-owned facility that provides a larger room than the jury meeting room in the courthouse.