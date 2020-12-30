Police Jury President Roy issues statement on death of Senator-Elect Luke Letlow

Police Jury President Kirby Roy has issued a statement on the death of Senator-elect Luke Letlow from COVID-19.

"I received a phone call last night from Rayford Laborde stating Luke Letlow passed away. I have been keeping up with Luke and his struggles with COVID on the news. I did not realize how bad it was until the transfer from one facility to another. I did not think it would end like this. The passing of Congressman Elect Luke Letlow saddens my heart, especially for his family. This will be a great loss to our Parish and our Congressional District.

I had the privilege of meeting Luke during Governor Bobby Jindal's tenure. He was always energetic, enthusiastic, as well as knowledgeable. He was one of these people you would like upon meeting him for the first time. I touched base with him a few times while working under Congressman Ralph Abraham. When he decided to run for Congress, he called and asked for support. Before knowing exactly who was running for the position, I stated, I would be 100% for him. The last time I had a chance to meet with him personally was at Fresh Catch, a couple of weeks before the election. He was one person I knew, once he started on a project, no matter how small, it was completed and you would have received a quick response. He was very passionate about retired state employees (Teachers’ Windfall) receiving all Social Security Benefits if they qualified. I will also take this opportunity, we need to be more cognitive of COVID and following proper protocol. My condolences to the Letlow family."