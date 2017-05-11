Police searching for a man in Longbridge

Hessmer Police are currently searching for Brandon Carpenter, who evaded Hessmer police, during the lunch hour Thursday, as they tried to serve a warrant. Hessmer, Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement agencies are searching for him.

Carpenter, allegedly, fled from a Hessmer home when police arrived. As he left the scene he hit two Hessmer police units and led police on a high speed chase from Hessmer to Mansura and then down La. Hwy 114 before fleeing on foot in the Longbridge area.

Police are currently searching for Carpenter in the area. There is chase team with dogs on the scene. He is a white make, 5-11, 235 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.