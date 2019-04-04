Police searching for Marksville aggravated battery suspect

A man charged in the 2013 aggravated battery during a home invasion is wanted after not showing up for the first day of trial in the case.

According to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriffs Office an investigation and testing of DNA found at the Barton Drive scene in 2013 named two men.

Melvin Jones was one of the men charged in the incident. They were both charged with aggravated burglary.

Charges were eventually dropped for the other man in the case because prosecutors did not have sufficient DNA evidence for him.

Prosecutors did, however, set for a jury trial for Jones in November 2018.

Jones did not show up for his trial on Wednesday, April 3 and now a warrant is out for his arrest.

Anyone with information on Jones' whereabouts, call the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office at 253-4000 or your local police.