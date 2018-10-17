Portion Hwy. 1185 near Bunkie to close Thursday

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), advises the public that on Thursday, October 18, 2018 at 8:00 AM, LA 1185 will be closed to traffic 1.0 miles North of its junction with LA 107. The intent of this closure is to replace an existing cross drain. This closure is expected to last 1 day.

The roadway will be closed completely to all traffic during this time.

Northbound Traffic: Go South on LA 107 then North on LA 29 then West on LA 114.

Southbound Traffic: Go East on LA 114 then South on LA 29 then North on LA 107.

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Call (318) 561-5100 or (800) 542-3509 or 511 or visit www.511LA.org for additional information. Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website @ www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MYDOTD, the Way to Geaux Application for iPhone or Android devices, the DOTD Facebook page or the LA DOTD Twitter page, @Alex_Traffic for further information and details.