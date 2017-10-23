Possible hostage situation in Marksville

The Marksville Police Department is currently investigating a possible hostage situation on Spring Bayou Road in Marksville. The situation began around 11:40 a.m. There are reports that at least one gunshot has been heard. The incident is on-going in the area of Spring Bayou Road, Bordelon Street and Anthony Grundy Street.

Few details have been released. More information will be provided as it is released.

People are asked to stay away from the area until the situation is resolved. Marksville Police, State Police and Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office are on the scene.