Possible shots fired at deputy on La. Hwy 454 between Effie and Centerpoint

Law enforcement officials are currently on the scene of a possible shots fired with hostages on La. Hwy. 454 between Effie and Centerpoint on Wednesday morning, September 13, between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Allegedly, someone fired at a Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy or deputies and then took two hostages. The hostages have supposedly been released but the person has barricaded himself in a home.

When more information is available Avoyelles Publishing will put it on the avoyellestoday.com.