Prayer vigil scheduled for 6 pm for Gainesville crash victims

There will be a prayer vigil at 6 p.m. tonight (Jan. 4) in the Christian Family Worship Center at 7691 Hwy 107 in Mansura, to allow those in the community to come together to pray for the families and friends of those killed and injured in the tragic accident in Gainesville.

"As a community of faith, at this time we need to come together and pray," a church spokesperson said.

Carolyn Mills will be overseeing the evening of prayer.