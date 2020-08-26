Projected effects of Laura on Avoyelles

Wed, 08/26/2020 - 4:17pm

As Avoyelles is beginning to feel the presence of the approaching Hurricane Laura, here is what online weather websites say can be expected in this area: 4-8 inches of rain, localized power outages, 40-60 mph winds and a moderate risk to lives and property damage.

Impacts from the storm include catastrophic storm surge, dangerous waves/rip currents, and coastal flooding on the Gulf Coast of the state, flash flooding throughout the hurricane's path, isolated tornadoes and structural damage from hurricane-force winds.

Laura is being fprecast to have winds up to 150 mph -- just 7 mph shy of being classified a Category 5 hurricane.

