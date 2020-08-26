Projected effects of Laura on Avoyelles

As Avoyelles is beginning to feel the presence of the approaching Hurricane Laura, here is what online weather websites say can be expected in this area: 4-8 inches of rain, localized power outages, 40-60 mph winds and a moderate risk to lives and property damage.

Impacts from the storm include catastrophic storm surge, dangerous waves/rip currents, and coastal flooding on the Gulf Coast of the state, flash flooding throughout the hurricane's path, isolated tornadoes and structural damage from hurricane-force winds.

Laura is being fprecast to have winds up to 150 mph -- just 7 mph shy of being classified a Category 5 hurricane.