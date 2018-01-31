Proposed Louisiana state budget cut would hurt Avoyelles S.O.

If Gov. John Bel Edwards’ “doomsday” proposal to reduce the state’s per day housing payment for state inmates was a “scare tactic,” it had its desired effect. It has certainly scared parish sheriffs.

“That would be really tough for us to handle,” Avoyelles Sheriff Doug Anderson said. “Many sheriff’s departments are just like us. We depend on that per-diem for state inmates to pay to run the department. About 70 percent of the revenue in our budget comes from those housing payments.

“It was bad enough last year when the state released all of those prisoners in November and December,” he continued, noting that a $5 cut per day would be another blow to a budget he said is already as barebones as possible.

Edwards’ proposed “balanced budget” would reduce the per-day payment to parish sheriffs to house state prisoners from $24.39 to $19.39. It costs the state $38.26 per day to house an inmate in a state prison, so local jails are a “bargain” even at $24.39 per day.

The governor said the state must come up with $900 million in new revenue or spending cuts to balance the budget. Legislators have been loath to reduce tax credits to businesses or to adopt any new taxes, so Edwards presented a cuts-only budget.

Sheriff's departments are just one of the targets in a budget that even Edwards said should not be adopted.

“I don’t think this budget will be adopted,” Anderson said. “It is just a shot across the bow, a scare tactic to get legislators’ attention.”

There are 613 inmates in the parish’s two detention centers, with 439 being state prisoners.

If the unthinkable happened and the cuts were imposed, Anderson said his options are limited.

Getting out of the business of housing prisoners is not possible because “we wouldn’t be able to operate on just the 1/2-cent sales tax and the small property tax we receive,” Anderson said. “We would just have to tighten our belt a little tighter, if that is even possible. It’s already cutting off the blood flow now.”

DOC Secretary James Le Blanc has expressed a fear that parish sheriffs might decide it costs them more than $19.39 a day to take care of state prisoners and send their DOC inmates back to the state or refuse to accept new ones. This could result in overcrowding and create other safety issues for prison employees and inmates.

It might also result in the state losing accreditation from the American Correctional Association, which could lead to federal oversight of the prison system, which would result in even higher costs.

“When the federal court intervenes, then it is basically an open checkbook,” Le Blanc said.

Le Blanc said he hopes Edwards and the Legislature reach an agreement to prevent such drastic cuts that could undo several criminal justice system reforms adopted last year. He said the “doomsday” budget would be a “complete step backward from the progress made last year.”

COMPARING BUDGETS

To get a better understanding of local sheriff department costs, the newspaper looked at two neighboring parishes -- Pointe Coupee, with 22,802 residents in the 2010 Census and St. Landry with 83,384 residents. Avoyelles is in the middle with 42,073 in the last Census.

AVOYELLES

APSO has 198 employees. The largest group is 112 in corrections, with 35 detectives and patrol deputies, 18 in the 911 Communication Center and 18 in the other departments.

Of the department’s $11.6 million in revenue, almost $5.9 million comes from feeding and housing prisoners. APSO gets almost $2.2 million from the 1/2 cent sales tax and about $955,000 in property tax. It collects $809,900 in court fees, charges and video poker commissions. Another $785,000 comes from sales.

The budget anticipates expenses of $11.1 million, leaving an overall surplus of $502,049.

POINTE COUPEE

Unlike Avoyelles, Pointe Coupee’s primary source of revenue is from property tax.

PCSO projects almost $11.79 million in revenue and $8.9 million in expenses in its current budget, for an anticipated surplus of $2.85 million. It will have an accumulated reserve of $16.6 million if the budget figures hold true.

The department has 125 deputies.

Property taxes provide $7.5 million of revenue. The next largest source is “miscellaneous,” which includes the amount of money the Pointe Coupee Police Jury pays toward the cost of the parish detention center.

The cost of the detention center operations was stated to be $2.4 million during budget discussions late last year.

The department expects to receive $1.3 million in intergovernmental payments, which includes the state supplemental pay and payments from DOC for housing state prisoners.

The other major revenue source is fees and commissions for $566,100, which includes court fees and revenue from video poker.

ST LANDRY

Inmate housing is also only a small portion of the St. Landry Sheriff’s Office income. It’s parish jail has less than 20 DOC inmates at any time.

SLPSO received $15.25 million in the 2016-17 budget year, with sales tax providing $8.61 of that. Property taxes kicked in another $2.72 million.

Other major revenue sources were criminal and civil fees ($1.26 million), video poker ($626,068), inmate housing payments ($624,372) and state supplemental pay ($582,177).

Expenses totaled just over $14 million, leaving the department with a surplus of almost $1.2 million and an accumulated fund balance of $4.6 million.

The department has 216 employees.