Public schools remain closed tomorrow

The APSB will remain closed tomorrow January 18th for the safety of all our employees and children.

The amount of frozen precipitation we received over the last day combined with the sub-freezing temperatures that will continue through the night tonight will create potentially dangerous conditions on some of our roads and bridges. Therefore, all Avoyelles Parish Schools and School Board offices will remain closed tomorrow, Thursday, January 18.

APCS: Due to the extreme weather temps in the morning along with bus and building issues for the public system, there will be NO SCHOOL Thurs 1/18

"I always say that I would err on the side of caution. DOTD is concerned with several roads on the southern end of the parish. In addition, we cant be sure that we don’t have pipes burst and we are concerned that some of our buses may not start due to the extreme temperatures expected in the morning. Finally, we know that some of our students will have to wait for the bus in those awful temps. So, out of an abundance of caution, all APSB schools and offices will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, January 18," School Superintendent Blaine Dauzat said,