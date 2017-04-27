Pursuit of Stolen Truck Leads to Arrest of Alexandria Man

KINDER, LA—An Alexandria man was arrested last night in Kinder after leading multiple police agencies on a pursuit in a stolen truck.

On Wednesday, April 26, 2017, at about 11:30 p.m., the Alexandria Police Department attempted to stop a stolen 2006 Honda Ridgeline. The driver, later identified as 39-year-old Douglas Ray Mayo of Alexandria, refused to stop and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit continued south on US Highway 165 into Allen Parish.

Troopers and Kinder Police deployed spike strips causing the tires to deflate and the vehicle to stop in Kinder shortly after midnight. During the felony arrest, an Allen Parish deputy deployed his Taser to subdue Mayo. Troopers took possession of Mayo and transported him to the Allen Parish Hospital for evaluation.

Mayo was then transported to the Allen Parish Jail where he was booked for illegal possession of stolen things, aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, carrying a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of stolen things.

The Alexandria Police Department confirmed the vehicle was involved in a carjacking with the use of a firearm. A firearm was located inside the vehicle and was recovered by the Alexandria Police Department. Several items in the vehicle are believed to be from burglaries in the Alexandria area. Additional charges are pending.

The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office, Oakdale Police Department, and Kinder Police Department participated in the pursuit.