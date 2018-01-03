Qualifying for Marksville, Bunkie municipal elections starts today

Qualifying for the March 24 municipal elections in Marksville and Bunkie will be open today through Friday, 8:30-4:30 p.m. daily, in the Avoyelles Parish Clerk of Court’s Office in the parish courthouse, Clerk of Court Connie Couvillon said.

Offices to be decided in the spring elections include the mayors and aldermen in both municipalities and the police chief in Bunkie. The Marksville police chief is an appointed position.

If a candidate for office does not receive more than 50 percent of the vote March 24, runoff elections will be held April 28.

In Marksville, the five City Council members run in single-member districts.

In Bunkie, there are four single-member districts and an at-large council position, which also serves as mayor pro-tem and takes over the executive duties in the absence of the mayor.

There have been rumors of possible candidates in the Marksville mayor’s race, but very little public discussion so far. Mayor John Lemoine is expected to seek re-election.

Bunkie Mayor Mike Robertson’s announcement that he will not seek re-election is expected to result in several candidates for that office.

The municipalities’ 10 aldermen have not publicly stated if they will seek re-election. Controversy has haunted Bunkie Police Chief Bobby Corner since his election, which has led to speculation that several candidates could qualify for that office.