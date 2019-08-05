Qualifying for Oct. 12 elections begins Tuesday

You've seen the yard signs and political ads for the past month or so. This week the "announced" candidates for elected positions on the Oct. 12 ballot become actual candidates for those offices. In fact, as the father of the bride may tell his baby girl as they're walking to the altar, "There's still time to change your mind."

That's not likely in this case.

Qualifying begins Tuesday and ends Thursday. Candidates for local offices will qualify between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. each day in the Clerk of Court's Office, Clerk of Court Connie Desselle said. Candidates for state offices will qualify at the Secretary of State's Office in Baton Rouge.

Local state offices on the Oct. 12 ballot include state senator (District 28 and District 32), state representative (District 28) and Board of Elementary & Secondary Education (District 8).

Parish offices include the nine Avoyelles Parish Police Jury seats, clerk of court, sheriff, assessor and coroner.

The statewide offices up for grabs include governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, insurance commissioner, agriculture commissioner and treasurer.