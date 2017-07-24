Rally set to address ‘epidemic’ of violence affecting Avoyelles youth

A “Stop the Violence” rally and march will be held Saturday (July 29) at the Bethune Center on Martin Luther King Drive in Marksville.

The rally, organized by Marksville teachers Roslyn Wilmer Jones and Renee Bell, is intended to spread a message throughout the community that violence -- especially among the youth and young adults -- must come to an end.

Three young Avoyelles Parish men have recently been killed, two in shootings in other parishes and one in a stabbing in this parish. There have been other shooting and stabbing incidents in the parish this year that have resulted in non-fatal injuries.

The “Stop the Violence” walk is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Other activities in the event will begin at 10 a.m.

There will be guest speakers, including testimonials from victims’ families and inmates. Lunch will be provided.

The anti-violence campaign is not about the reason for the violence or if an injured person was totally innocent or somehow provoked the violence. The purpose is to change attitudes, especially among the young, where violence is often a first response rather than a last resort.

‘EPIDEMIC' OF VIOLENCE

Bell said event organizers “felt the need to address and educate our youth about violence and conflict resolution.”

Bell said it is “becoming an epidemic in our communities with young men resorting to firearms as a means of resolution and females resorting to regular gang fighting.

“Our hope is to get answers and build on-going relationships so that our youth can be successful in today’s society,” she added.

Three recent deaths prompted the showing of concern.

Bishop Barton, 19, of Marksville was shot and killed in St. Landry Parish June 30. He was in a vehicle on I-49 when he was shot at about 3 a.m. He was driven to Bunkie General Hospital and then transferred to Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, where he died.

Official information about the incident has been limited and there are conflicting versions of what happened circulating around the community. One is that Barton and his friends were attacked by a gang. Another is that a gun in the car accidentally discharged, fatally wounding Barton.

Donald Randall Jr., 21, of Bunkie was shot to death in Lafayette just before 2 a.m. June 18. The suspect in that case escaped and is being sought by Lafayette police.

Case Dupuy, 29, was stabbed to death in his home May 28. His 21-year-old girlfriend was arrested and charged with 2nd degree murder.

A FIRST STEP

Jones said another purpose behind the rally is to “ease the tensions of our high school youth in this parish. They know this violence is happening. They are losing friends and family members to this kind of violence.”

She said the “Stop the Violence” rally will only be a first step in the effort.

“This will be an ongoing effort throughout the year,” Jones said. “We will check in with the youth for further discussions, to see how they are doing and to promote positive things in their lives and in the community.”