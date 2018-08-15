Range rider may be hired for School Board properties

A range rider may soon be roaming Avoyelles Parish School Board properties. Then again, maybe not. We’ll have to wait a month to find out.

A proposal to hire a ranger to enforce the board’s hunting permit rules for Section 16 tracts was defeated on a 4-4 vote at the Aug. 7 board meeting.

Those voting for the measure were Michael Lacombe, Darrell Wiley, Van Kojis and John Gagnard. Chris LaCour, James Gauthier, Shelia Blackman-Dupas and Jeralyn Young voted “No.” Lizzie Ned abstained from voting, forcing the tie that ensured the motion did not pass.

Gauthier requested the matter be sent to the Building and Lands Committee on Aug. 21 with additional information to answer board members’ questions. The matter is expected to come back to the full board at its Sept. 4 meeting.

$2,400 PER MONTH

Lacombe proposed hiring James Callegari, a retired Wildlife & Fisheries agent, to be a range rider at a salary of $2,400 per month for five months out of the year, October through February. Under that proposal, the range rider would work two shifts per day on three days per week -- one weekday and the weekend.

Lacombe said Callegari would use his own truck, boat, four-wheeler and firearm to patrol the Section 16 lands. He would also carry his own liability insurance.

Lacombe said the ranger would write tickets for permit violations and turn them over to the District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Finance Director Mary Bonnette said the board is losing money because the number of permits issued has dropped.

When the board started the permit program two years ago it sold almost 200 permits. Last year it sold only 39 after the Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries made it known they would not issue tickets for a permit violation as a primary offense. Permit violations are only prosecuted if the hunter is also charged with another offense.

LDWF has said it cannot enforce the permit requirement unless the Wildlife Commission approves the enforcement policy set up by the School Board and Police Jury. District Attorney Charles Riddle has been unsuccessful in having the issue placed on the commission’s agenda.

ENFORCEMENT NEEDED

“We need enforcement on our properties,” Lacombe told the board. “The public knows we are not enforcing our own laws.”

LaCour said he wanted more information on the person being hired and what liability the board would have in hiring a range rider.

“There are several unanswered questions,” LaCour said. “We need to get answers to these unanswered questions before hiring a range rider.”

Ned asked if the board had to advertise for applicants before hiring someone for that position. She was told advertising is not required because the position is considered to be a professional service.