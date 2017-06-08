Rapides Parish Man Found Alive by Search and Rescue Crews

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Enforcement Division and the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO) located a missing Boyce man on Wednesday afternoon, June 7, in Rapides Parish.

Charles T. Pickering, 48, was found by LDWF agents around 4:30 p.m. in a wooded area off of St. Claire Road about four tenths of a mile from his residence.

RPSO deputies were able to transport Pickering to the road where Acadian Ambulance then transported him to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries and exposure to the elements.

The RPSO was alerted that Pickering had been missing since around 3:30 p.m. on June 6th. The RPSO deputies learned that Pickering was last seen on Monday, June 5, around 5 p.m.

According to family members, Pickering is partially blind.