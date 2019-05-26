Ravare-Augustine named Avoyellean of 2018

The Avoyellean of the Year for 2018 is defined by her involvement in several organizations and activities -- all of which are aimed at helping others and improving the quality of life in this parish.

Allison Ravare-Augustine was surprised with the presentation of the Avoyelles Journal’s 2018 Avoyellean of the Year plaque following the Avoyelles Rotary Club meeting at the LSU AgCenter in Mansura this past Monday (May 20).

Last year’s Avoyellean of the Year, Wilbert Carmouche, orchestrated the surprise and made the presentation.

Several other past recipients were also on hand to welcome the newest member of the elite “club.” Those included Carlos Mayeux, Theresa Thevenote, Margie Melancon and retired Army Gen. Sherian Cadoria.

Members of the organizations in which Ravare volunteers also attended the surprise announcement.

“My heart is beating so fast,” Ravare-Augustine said.

Asked to make a few comments, she said only, “I like to stay busy and involved.”

At that point emotions got the better of her and she concluded by saying, “Just thank y’all.”

Later, she expressed her feelings about the honor.

“Growing up I was a very shy little girl who was afraid to speak in front of people,” she wrote. “You would never think that making a difference in my community and being so involved was going to be one of my passions in life.”

Ravare-Augustine is a native of Marksville. She and husband Johnathan Augustine live in Marksville where they are raising their 7-year-old daughter Aleyce.

She is a graduate of the University of Louisiana-Lafayette.

ENJOYS BEING INVOLVED

Ravare-Augustine said she enjoys being involved in her community and various organizations because she loves helping others.

In fact, her list of offices and community involvement efforts makes one forget she is only 36.

She is a leader in local organizations such as the Marksville Chamber of C ommerce, Avoyelles Arts Council and Rotary Club of Avoyelles and Avoyelles Council on Aging.

She is the marketing director for Riviere de Soleil in Mansura and is on the Avoyelles Hospital board of trustees.

She is also an active member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Marksville.

Ravare-Augustine was also recognized by the Alexandria Town Talk as one of the “Top 20 under 40 Young Business Professionals” in Central Louisiana.

The loss of her first husband to cancer when she was only 22 led her to get involved in the fight against cancer in her community.

She has been active in the American Cancer Society for 19 years, serves as chairperson for the Avoyelles Relay for Life and is the founder/director of the Louisiana Queen of Hope Pageant.

Her efforts as president of the Arts Council and chair of the Avoyelles Arts & Music Festival has made the annual July 4th event one of Central Louisiana’s biggest summer attractions.

The Avoyellean of the Year award was begun in 1976 and is given annually to honor a citizen who strives to make their community a better place to live.

This year’s recipient certainly lives up to that definition.