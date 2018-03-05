Red River rising in Brouillette

As of Monday, the Red River was continuing to rise but was not posing an immediate threat to homes and businesses along the river, Avoyelles Office of Emergency Preparedness Direct Joey Frank said.

The water rose about 18 inches from Sunday to Monday, causing some backwater flooding in the Brouillette area and low-lying areas of Ward 1, Frank said.

Three roads are closed in Ward 1 -- Horsepen Creek, South Jeff McCann and the Ruby-Centerpoint Cut-Off. All roads in the Grassy Lake Wildlife Management Area are closed.

There are six homes and camps in Broillette that are accessible only by boat, but no homes have been evacuated.

Frank said the parish is monitoring the situation on all rivers affecting Avoyelles residents and will issue any necessary warnings should conditions warrant.