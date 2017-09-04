Red River Waterway Commission re-opens majority of boat ramps

Natchitoches, Louisiana … The Red River Waterway Commission has reopened the majority of public boat ramps effective Monday, September 4, 2017. These include the ramps in Caddo, Bossier, Red River, Natchitoches, Rapides, and Avoyelles Parishes. These boat ramps have been closed to the public due to high water levels.

Boaters should use caution when launching into the current and be highly aware of the current and obstacles such as trees and sandbars while navigating the river.

Additional cleaning and repairs on the docks may be necessary to accommodate the launching process. Boaters may experience delays in launching caused by temporary closures of the ramps during these periods. Cooperation from boaters is appreciated during the clean-up efforts.

The Red River Waterway Commission observes defined river stages within its district to determine the status of public boat ramps.

The boat launch at the Colfax Recreation Area in Grant Parish remains closed at this time.

For the latest information and updates, visit www.redriverwaterway.com.