Red River Waterway Commission re-opens several area boat ramps, including Avoyelles

Red River Waterway Commission re-opens several area boat ramps

Natchitoches, Louisiana … The Red River Waterway Commission has reopened some of the public boat ramps on the Red River now that water levels have started to recede. These include the ramps in Rapides and Avoyelles Parishes. Boat ramps have been closed to the public due to high water levels.

Boaters should use caution when launching into the current and be highly aware of obstacles such as trees and sandbars while navigating the river.

Additional cleaning and repairs on the docks may be necessary to accommodate the launching process. Boaters may experience delays in launching caused by temporary closures of the ramps during these periods. Cooperation from boaters is appreciated during the clean-up efforts.

The Red River Waterway Commission observes defined river stages within its district to determine the status of public boat ramps.

For the latest information and updates, visit www.redriverwaterway.com.