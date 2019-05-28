Registration for APSD virtual summer school is Thursday

The Avoyelles Parish Plato Virtual summer school program will be registering students at 4 p.m. Thursday (May 30) at the Avoyelles Parish School District Central Office on Tunica Drive in Marksville.

Fees are $200 per class and $25 registration fee for all four parish public high schools.

All parochial, charter and out-of-parish school students must pay $250 per class and a $25 registration fee.

Applicants must bring exact cash or checks to pay fees at the time of registration.

The registration will include a short presentation on how the system works.

Classes are completed at home and students must report back to teachers to take the midterm exam on June 20.

The final exam will be administered on July 10. Picture IDs are required to take exams.

For more information, email Judd Dupuy at jdupuy@avoyellespsb.com