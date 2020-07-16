Registration begins Monday for APSD 'virtual option'

Registration for the Avoyelles Parish School District's "virtual option" for student instruction in the 2020-21 school year be during business hours Monday-Thursday (July 20-23) and the following Tuesday (July 28) at the student's zoned school. All school campuses will be closed Friday (July 24) and Monday (July 27).

Students new to the school district who wish to participate in the online instructional program also must register on those dates.

Those registering must provide proof of residence, birth certificate, shot record and Social Security card.

Students registering for the virtual option must remain in that program for at least nine weeks. Parents will be able to decide at the beginning of each 9-week grading period whether the child will participate in the virtual classroom or attend the school for in-class instruction.

A draft of the APSD online learning procedures is posted on the district's website and Facebook page.

For more information, contact the student's zoned school.