Relay For Life to be held Friday at Mansura Walking Track

The 2019 Avoyelles Relay for Life will be held from 5-10 p.m. Friday (March 29) at the Mansura Walking Track.

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the fundraiser and the theme will be “Give Cancer the Boot.”

In honor of the 35th anniversary, the Avoyelles Parish Police Jury named March 29 “Give Cancer the Boot, Wear Purple and Boots for Relay Day.”

Relay for Life is the primary fundraiser for the American Cancer Society and is held in memory of those lost to cancer, in honor of survivors and to raise funds for the American Cancer Society.

Teams gather around the walking track during the event and members walk with survivors and families of those who have lost their battle to cancer. There will also be games, food booths, kids events and more. The Relay has helped to raise over $750,000 over the past 35 years, event coordinator Allison Ravare-Augustine said.

“In 2018 alone, the Avoyelles Relay for Life has helped pay for 97 nights of free lodging for patients during treatment, helped to purchase 22 personal health manager kits to newly diagnosed patients and 30 free rides to treatments,” she added.

Those wishing to join as an individual, a team or make a donation visit www.RelayforLife.org/AvoyellesLA or call (318) 264-9392.