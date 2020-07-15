Rep. Deshotel announces re-opening of Marksville DMV

The following announcement was made by Rep. Daryl Deshotel on the re-opening of the Marksville DMV:

****MARKSVILLE DMV TO REOPEN*****

The DMV office in Marksville will reopen on Thursday, July 16.

The office will be open to customers by appointment only on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. It is closed to the public on Monday and Friday to assist in answering calls from the call center in Baton Rouge.

• To make an appointment go to www.expresslane.org

• Call center phone # is 1-225-925-6146

• To renew a license not expired over a year, go to www.lawallet.com

• For reinstatement of license, call the Call Center and choose option 3.

The Bunkie DMV is open Monday-Friday from 8:00 am – 12:00 pm.